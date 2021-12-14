Boys wrestling results: Spud Wally Invitational

Boys Wrestling

Spud Wally Invitational, Sedro Woolley High School

Six Edmonds School District wrestlers placed at the Saturday, Dec. 11 wrestling tournament that showcased many of the top wrestlers in the region:

Seraphim Trepeninas, Mountlake Terrace — 3rd Place, 120 lb.

Malachi Hashimoto, Mountlake Terrace — 4th Place, 132 lb.

Skylar Rivera, Meadowdale — 4th Place, 138 lb.

Jack Bode, Mountlake Terrace — 5th Place, 132 lb.

Henry Gates, Meadowdale — 5th Place, 152 lb.

Bolor Sodnombayar, Meadowdale — 5th Place, 182 lb.