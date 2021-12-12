City to hold public meeting Dec. 16 on Elm Way Walkway improvements

The City of Edmonds will hold an online public meeting Thursday, Dec. 16 from 6-7 p.m. to review the proposed improvements included in the Elm Way Walkway project. City staff will present information about the project and be available to answer questions.

The project will provide a new 5-foot-wide sidewalk, curb and gutter on the south side of Elm Way from 8th Avenue to 9th Avenue/100th Avenue. Other changes include removing the eastbound right-turn lane on Elm Way at the intersection of 9th Avenue/100th Avenue, adding stormwater improvements and upgrading the pedestrian crossings at 8th Avenue, 100th Avenue and Coronado Place.

Here are details for joining the Zoom meeting:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83138994392?pwd=Q3I2cEhmYkw0dkgrYmEvSXJVYW1BZz09

Meeting ID: 831 3899 4392

Passcode: 768357

Dial-in information

(253) 215-8782

Contact Greg Malowicki at 425-771-0220 or greg.malowicki@edmondswa.gov for the following:

If you have questions about the project. If you are unable to access the online information or attend the online public meeting If you want the project information in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services for this project information.

Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Greg Malowicki al 425-771-0220 o por correo electrónico a greg.malowicki@edmondswa.gov.