Clean air agency offering incentives to scrap your old wood stove

Puget Sound Clean Air Agency will pay you to lose your old wood stove.

For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood stove.

To qualify for the recycling reward, you must own your home or property and will be responsible for removing and transporting your old device to one of the agency’s approved recycling facilities.

Eligible devices include:

Wood stoves or fireplace inserts (which are wood stoves made to be installed inside a fireplace) that are uncertified or don’t meet the 2020 EPA standard

Free-standing manufactured fireplaces. Not built-in, zero-clearance or traditional brick fireplaces.

Wood-burning furnaces or coal-burning devices

Your device must be in working order and can be installed or uninstalled for the recycling reward. Indoor barrel stoves and trash burners are not eligible for the reward.

Residents of Snohomish County wanting to upgrade to new, cleaner heat can opt to have their old wood stove or fireplace insert scrapped in exchange for a $1,500 or $2,000 discount to go toward the purchase and professional installation of new heating equipment.

Replacement Heating System Discount Value Electric heat pump (ductless or whole-house/ducted) $2,000 Natural gas or propane furnace $1,500 Natural gas or propane boiler $1,500 Pellet, natural gas, or propane stove or insert $1,500

Replacement equipment must meet program-specific efficiency and/or emissions requirements. Work must be done by a program-approved heating contractor. Wood-burning stoves and fireplace inserts are not replacement options covered by the discount.

Funding is limited; one project per household. The program is currently limited to homeowners or rental property owners.

Learn more about both programs here. If you have any additional questions, email woodstove@pscleanair.gov or call 206-343-8800.