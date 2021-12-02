Cline Jewelers to sponsor free Holiday Movie Nights in Edmonds Dec. 3, 10

The holiday season is upon us, and the most wonderful of the time of the year has finally arrived. To add a bit more magic to the holidays in Edmonds, Cline Jewelers is sponsoring a Holiday Movie Night at the Edmonds Theater. On the first two Fridays in December — Dec. 3 and 10 — swing over to the Edmonds Theater to enjoy a holiday film or classic cartoon free of charge for you and your family.

“We all love Edmonds and we’re very blessed to be here,” says Cline Jewelers owner Andy Cline. “We thought, why not add a bit more spirit and joy to the community? It’s been a weird and difficult couple years, so encouraging our community members to get out over the holidays with family and enjoy a classic film or cartoons for the kids only felt like the right thing to do.”

“We’re just happy to help out and spread the cheer to as many people in our community as possible. To add to the cheer, I placed a phone call to the North Pole, and Santa will be arriving at the Edmonds Theater to greet all the girls and boys, too,” Cline added.

The viewing schedule is as follows:

Friday, Dec. 3

Holiday Cartoons – 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Elf starts at 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

Holiday Cartoons – 3:30-4:30 p.m.

A Christmas Story starts at 5 p.m.

The Edmonds Theater is located at 415 Main St. in downtown Edmonds.