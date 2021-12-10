Community invited to meet artist for Civic Park public art project Dec. 16

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission is holding a meeting on Zoom Thursday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.for members of the community to meet Clark Wiegman, the selected artist for Civic Park public art project.

The design for Civic Park features two sites near the main entry to the plaza off 6th Avenue North that were identified by landscape architects Walker Macy as potential sites for a permanent public art installation. Wiegman was selected through a competitive process and is now under contract to create a design for that area.

At the Dec. 16 meeting, the community is invited to learn more about Wiegman, his past work and ideas he is developing for the project in this early stage of the process. It is also an opportunity for the artist to hear from the community. Questions and comments are welcome following a brief presentation by Wiegman.

A final design concept will be presented to the Edmonds Arts Commission and then to city council for approval in the spring.

The link for this Zoom webinar is us06web.zoom.us/j/89391888219?pwd=MHhBanJSOHBkbk52bWFOUGM5RFZ5dz09 Webinar ID: 893 9188 8219

Passcode: 600649

One tap mobile : +12532158782,,89391888219#,,,,*600649#

Telephone: +1 253 215 8782 or 888 475 4499 (Toll Free)

For more information about the Civic Park public art project, or to submit a specific question ahead of the meeting, email eac@edmondswa.com. You can find more information about Civic Park here.