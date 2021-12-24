Contributing photographer close-up: Denise Meade

I’m a genuine Washingtonian from birth and have loved nature and photography since my early teens. Sadly, I didn’t learn to do photography when I was young. When I finally started in my late 50s it was (and still is) difficult to master the technology. I advanced from a cheap point-and-shoot to the Canon T6i I use now, but still have so much to learn! That does not stop me from the delight of trying to capture interesting bits of beauty that are around us everywhere. I also love the camera in my new iPhone 13.