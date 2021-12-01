Contributing photographer close-up: Michael P. Lowell

I started on my journey photographing years ago using my folks’ Fuji 35mm film camera — it had a dented 35mm lens but still worked. As life does, family and work requirements were the priority and photography took a back seat. In the late 1990s up until I retired, I was truly fortunate to begin to travel the world to support global aviation customers and their projects. While traveling in Singapore years ago, I discovered the world of “digital” photography and bought a small Casio Exilim camera which had only 1.3-megapixel capabilities and was a little bigger than a credit card! I used that little camera from then on for my global travels.

I have been retired now for seven years after a fortunate and lengthy career in aviation and have gotten more serious with my photography. I do not travel so extensively anymore (thankfully) and have now moved up quite a bit camera-wise from the old Casio camera. My focus subjects these days are birds, wildlife, nature, and landscape and street photography. I use different Nikon APS and Nikon Full-frame digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras using Nikon and Tamron lenes for my photography subjects.

Edmonds has such a variety of photography opportunities with its beaches, wetlands, mountains, city, and coastal views. It is a special place to live. My grandparents settled here in the 1930s, and I visited weekends and summers as a kid and observed Edmonds grow and change for most of my life. My wife and I lived for 27 years in Edmonds, initially in the Yost Park area and then the remainder in the downtown area until I retired. We then moved up north to be closer to our children and grandchildren. My mom still lives in Edmonds, so we are frequent “visitors” to visit with her and see the city.

I usually visit at the Edmonds Marsh during my frequent visits to capture latest changes. I love the way the seasons, tides and weather change the marsh wetlands landscape and wildlife photographic opportunities. Of course, the Edmonds waterfront and coastal scenery still capture my lens as well. You can see more of my images on my website mplowellphotography.com . See you around the Sound.

Remember to “Capture a moment, capture a place, capture life!”