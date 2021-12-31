Copperpot Bakery, 314 PIE to bring sweet and savory treats to Edmonds’ Main Street Commons

How about a take-out window for fresh baked goods in the heart of downtown Edmonds?

“Permits are filed and construction is underway,” said an exuberant Mike McMurray, as he described the latest addition to his Main Street Commons project: a collaboration between Seattle’s Copper Pot Bakery and 314 PIE that promises to bring a bit of international flavor to Edmonds, but with a distinctly Northwest touch.

Edmonds market-goers are likely already familiar with 314 PIE, as their food truck made several appearances during the summer market season. With fare running the gamut from savory to sweet, 314 PIE creations cater to the full range of tastes and moods — including caramel apple to accompany your coffee and steak and mushroom for a satisfying meal.

Copperpot bakery was started in Seattle by pastry chef Casey Cooper, whose passion for taking regional specialties from around the world and giving them a local twist has brought him a loyal following.

“I’m always looking for new things to add to the menu, and it’s great fun discovering the history of foods for a region, then making them yourself,” he says. “I’ve always liked finding recipes that are favorites…then adapting them to be more local. I started Copperpot to produce made-from-scratch, hand-made baked goods.”

Both Copperpot and 314 PIE started out focused on a food truck/catering/home delivery business model, and both have developed a strong customer base. The Edmonds Commons location promises to build on this by providing a brick-and-mortar presence in the heart of downtown. But that doesn’t mean they’ll forget where they came from. Once they’re up and running, Cooper says he would “definitely would like to make deliveries” in Edmonds.

— By Larry Vogel