Council set to take vote Dec. 14 on streateries extension, Hwy 99 gateway signs

During what is set to be the last meeting of 2021, the Edmonds City Council will tackle full agenda Tuesday night, including a vote on whether to extend an ordinance that would allow outdoor streateries on public streets for another six months.
The council is also scheduled to:
– Approve the final design for the Highway 99 Gateway signs, with option C recommended.
– Adopt the city’s 2022-2027 Capital Facilities Plan and Capital Improvement Program.
– Thank Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas for her service on the city council.
– Approve the December 2021 budget amendment.
– Approve the city’s 2022 Legislative Agenda.
– Approve an agreement for prosecuting attorney services.
– Consider a council resolution supporting Ranked Choice Voting.
This meeting, which starts at 7:30 p.m., is held virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To view or listen to this Edmonds City Council Meeting, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261
Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261
Persons wishing to provide audience comments using a computer or smart phone are instructed to raise a virtual hand to be recognized. Those who want to provide audience comments by dial-up phone are instructed to press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.
Closed captions are available using the Zoom platform.
Prior to the business meeting, the council will meet in its three committees. You can see those meeting agendas here.
Wow. The proposed Hwy 99 signs are a stark contrast to the warm, friendly, and inviting Welcome to Downtown Edmonds sign being unveiled Tuesday morning. They project two vastly different impressions of our city.