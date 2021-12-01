Deck the halls: Edmonds Floretum Garden Club wreath sale Dec. 4-5

Edmonds Floretum Garden Club will be holding its annual wreath sale this Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4-5, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or until sold out, at 400 Sunset Ave. The wreaths, table decorations, and swags are freshly made by club members using greens and blooms from their own gardens.

The garden club promises that there is nothing ordinary about these wreaths. Each one is unique, colorful and fresh. Two of Floretum’s expert floral arrangers are also offering handmade centerpieces for your holiday table.

A warning: Parking on Sunset may be tight on the weekend.