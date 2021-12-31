Edmonds Art Beat: Countdown to a new year of art and activities

ECA presents Music on Film Series

New this year is a series of critically acclaimed documentary films celebrating music and the power of the artist. Each film is shown on ECA’s state-of-the-art digital cinema system and is hosted by a local film critic or cinephile with a Q&A after the screening.

Thursday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. will be the film Amazing Grace. This is a documentary presenting the live recording of Aretha Franklin’s best-selling gospel album, Amazing Grace, at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles in January 1972. The film was directed by Alan Elliott.

The host for this event is DJ Riz from KEXP. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.

Join Edmonds Bookshop in celebrating publication of Benjamin Schmitt’s new poetry collection

Benjamin Schmitt’s newest collection of poetry, The Saints of Capitalism, has a new publication date of Jan. 14, 2022. Edmonds Bookshop will host Schmitt on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. in a virtual event on Facebook. Schmitt will read from his new work and answer questions about his life and writing.

Schmitt has authored four books, with the most recent being The Saints of Capitalism. His poems have appeared, or will appear soon, in Sojourners, Antioch Review, The Good Men Project, Hobart, Columbia Review and Spillway. Schmitt is a co-founder of Pacifica Writers’ Workshop and has written articles for The Seattle Times and At The Inkwell. You can learn more about the author here.

Cascade Symphony Orchestra: From the New World

On Monday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m., the Cascade Symphony Orchestra will perform From the New World, featuring cellist Nathan Chan. Chan has performed as a soloist with the San Francisco Symphony, The Royal Philharmonic and the Albany Symphony. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Columbia University and his masters of music at the Julliard School, where he studied with Richard Aaron. Chan is currently third chair cello of the Seattle Symphony.

The evening will include:

Rimsky-Korsakov – Suite from The Tale of Tsar Saltan

Tchaikovsky – Variations on Rococo Theme Nathan Chan, Cello

Dvorak – Symphony No.9 in E minor, From the New World

Tickets can be purchased here. Make sure to read vaccination and testing policies before purchasing tickets.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.