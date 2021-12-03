Edmonds Art Beat: Live theatre returns, Holiday Pops almost here and Vintage Christmas Card exhibit is back

‘It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play’

Enjoy a wonderful return of live performance to Wade James Theatre with the Edmonds Driftwood Players. The cast of voice personalities will play the characters from the classic movie, It’s a Wonderful Life. The performance is directed by Craig Schieber and features the voice talents of Nicola Amos (Lana Sherwood), Walt Foster (Harry “Jazzbo” Heywood), Katelyn Hamilton (Sally Applewhite), Douglas Newell (Freddie Filmore), and Dan Ruiz Salvatura (Jake Laurents). Robert Quick (Foley Artist) provides all of the sound effects live on stage behind the voice actors. The design team includes Nancy Johnson (properties designer), Gwyn Skone (lighting designer), Brian Fletcher (sound designer), and Faye Mattingley (costumedesigner). Katie Soulé is production manager and managing director and Matthew Ircink is stage manager.

Performances run from Dec. 2-19 on Thursday-Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $28 for general admission and $25 for Jr/Sr/Military. All tickets can be purchased on the website or by phone at 425-774-9600.

Vintage Christmas cards on display at Cascadia Art Museum

The much-loved Vintage Christmas Cards by Northwest Artists exhibit has returned to Cascadia Art Museum. This annual exhibition showcases vintage Christmas cards (1900s through 1990s) by noted Northwest artists and designers. The cards were created using various mediums such as woodcut and linoleum blocks, etching and drypoints and screenprints, as well as watercolor, oil, collage and other materials. A book featuring many of the cards from the collection is also available in the museum store.

Location and museum hours

Cascadia Art. Museum

190 Sunset Ave. S.

Edmonds

Open Thursday – Sunday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

www.cascadiaartmuseum.org

Cascade Symphony’s Holiday Pops concert to feature Cheryse McLeod Lewis

Acclaimed mezzo-soprano Cheryse McLeod Lewis will be the featured soloist for the upcoming Holiday Pops concert performed by the Cascade Symphony Orchestra under the direction of maestro Michael Miropolsky. The performance will be Sunday, Dec. 12 and Monday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, with a pre-concert lecture by KING-FM’s Dave Beck at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available here.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.