Edmonds’ Cascadia Art Museum seeks additional volunteers

Cascadia Art Museum is looking for additional volunteers so they can open on Wednesdays.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the museum said, it was difficult to staff all volunteer positions, so its days of operation were reduced from Wednesday through Sunday to Thursday through Sunday. The museum is ready to add Wednesdays back to the schedule and is on the lookout for volunteers to help make this happen.

Volunteers greet and welcome visitors, provide information and tours, provide support in our museum store, and assist staff in a variety of functions. The museum welcomes volunteers from all backgrounds and said it aims to provide rewarding, enriching and fun experiences.

Volunteers enjoy the following benefits:

Flexible commitments to suit your schedule

Free access to the museum during public hours

In-depth tours with the curator prior to exhibition openings

Free admission to lectures and select programs

Biannual volunteer appreciations events

10% discount in the Museum Store

To learn more about being a Cascadia Art Museum volunteer, contact Nate Hegerberg at nate@cascadiaartmuseum.org