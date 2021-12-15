Edmonds City Council set to decide on streateries at continued meeting Dec. 16

A reminder that the Edmonds City Council will continue its Tuesday meeeting on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. The main agenda item is whether to extend permitting for the downtown Edmonds streateries beyond Dec. 31.

This meeting will be held virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To join, view, or listen to the Edmonds City Council Meeting in its entirety via Zoom, click https://zoom.us/j/95798484261.
Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

 

 

