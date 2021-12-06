Edmonds City Council to hold public hearing on streateries Dec. 7

A public hearing on a city proposal to extend permitting of streateries is among the items on the Edmonds City Council agenda for Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The council in December 2020 passed an ordinance that allowed the temporary streateries in on-street parking spaces, giving the public an outdoor dining option during COVID-19. That ordinance is set to sunset on Dec. 31, but development services staff is recommending that it be extended.

In other business, the council is also scheduled to hear a presentation on a compensation study for non-represented city employees, approve an interlocal agreement with the Snohomish Health District and review the city’s 2022 legislative agenda for the upcoming session of the Washington State Legislature.

The meeting will be held virtually using the Zoom meeting platform. To join, comment, view, or listen to the Edmonds City Council Meeting in its entirety, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone:

https://zoom.us/j/95798484261

Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Those who want to provide audience comments using a computer or smart phone are instructed to raise a virtual hand to be recognized. Persons wishing to provide audience comments by dial-up phone are instructed to press *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

In addition to Zoom, regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.