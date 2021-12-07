Edmonds Civic Roundtable to host reception Dec. 13 for elected officials

The Edmonds Civic Roundtable (ECR) is holding a reception Monday, Dec. 13 to thank current and newly elected officials from the Edmonds City Council, Port of Edmonds, the Edmonds School District and Verdant Health Commission. ECR members and the public are welcome to attend the event, which will run from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Salish Sea Brewing Co. Boathouse Taproom, (southwest corner of Harbor Square Business Complex adjacent to the railroad tracks), 180 W. Dayton St., Suite 102, Edmonds.

Cost is $10 per person (cash only at the door), which includes one free beverage (beer, wine, soft drinks) and light munchies.

The disclaimers:

-Attendees are encouraged to be COVID vaccinated

-Masks will be required when not eating/drinking

-Registration is required for this in-person event and limited to 73 attendees: Register at www.edmondscivicroundtable.org/events/meetgreet.

Edmonds Civic Roundtable is a non-partisan, 501c3 nonprofit organization. The organization’s stated goal is to inform and educate about key issues affecting local government and the community.