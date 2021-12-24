Edmonds Comedy Night returning in February 2022

Edmonds Comedy Night, a fundraiser benefiting Parent Leaders for the Edmonds School District, is returning in 2022 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

The event will be Friday and Saturday, Feb. 18-19, 2022. The host, as always, is Mountlake Terrace resident Kermit Apio, parent to two Edmonds School District students and an internationally recognized comedian. Apio won the 2009 Great American Comedy Festival as well as the Seattle Comedy Competition.

Featured comedians include:

Birungi Birungi is a Ugandan comedian based out of Seattle. Although he initially moved to America for college, he notes he quickly found a different way to fall into debt – stand-up comedy. He has hit stages in multiple cities including Portland, Denver, Boston, Phoenix, San Diego and Los Angeles. Notably, he was featured on the “Best of the Fest” list at the Burbank Comedy Festival and was a contestant in the last San Francisco International Comedy Competition.

Duane Goad. a Canadian-born, Seattle-based comedian has performed at some of North America’s top comedy clubs including Yuk Yuks, The Improv and Comedyworks. He’s been featured at numerous comedy festivals including Funny or Die’s Oddball Comedy Festival, The Las Vegas Comedy Festival, The Bumbershoot Arts Festival and The Vancouver Comedy Festival. Goad was a finalist in the Seattle International Comedy Competition.

Erin Ingle has been performing stand-up since 2012 and currently headlines around the Pacific Northwest. She has been featured on Comedy Central, NBC and at the “10,000 Laughs,” and “Laugh Your Asheville Off” comedy festivals, and her monthly comedy Q&A show “Is This Normal?” brings in a regular cult crowd.

Andrew Sleighter performed on Last Comic Standing, recorded a comedy special for Dry Bar and made his late-night stand-up debut on Conan. He’s also written and performed sketch comedy for Comedy Central and wrote and blogged for the Sports Show with Norm Macdonald on Comedy Central. A regular at colleges and comedy clubs across the country, he’s also appeared at Bumbershoot, Bridgetown, Gilda’s Laugh Fest, The Aspen Comedy Festival, Laughing Skull, and the Johnny Carson Great American Comedy Festival.

You can purchase tickets to the event here.