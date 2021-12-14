Edmonds’ North Sound Church holding Longest Night service Dec. 21

Posted: December 14, 2021

North Sound Church is hosting a Longest Night service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 in The Little White Church, 404 Bell St.

For more information, contact Pastor Nancy at nancye@northsoundchurch.com.

 

