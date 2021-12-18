Edmonds Police Blotter: Dec. 10-14, 2021

Dec. 10

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after stealing from WinCo Foods.

21000 block 76th Avenue West: A business sign was damaged with graffiti.

22100 block Highway 99: A subject was caught trespassing on a business’ property.

23200 100TH AVE West: A student’s laptop was reported stolen at Edmonds Heights K-12 School.

23600 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A storage shed was burglarized at Public Storage.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A man caused a disturbance at Dairy Queen and fled the scene. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop but were unsuccessful.

21900 HWY 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at WinCo Foods for theft and a warrant.

23905 HWY 99: A subject was arrested at a hotel for a warrant.

22600 HWY 99: A traffic complaint led to a DUI arrest.

Dec. 11

Olympic View Drive/Andover Street: A driver was arrested for DUI after causing a traffic hazard.

23304 66TH AVE West: Edmonds police assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department search for a domestic assault suspect.

24000 block 84th Avenue West: A vehicle, keys and electronics were stolen from a car dealership.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from WinCo Foods after defecating on the bathroom floor.

22400 block 73rd Place West: Mail was reported stolen.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting from WinCo Foods.

22500 block Highway 99: A man reportedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at a woman during a verbal altercation at a coffee stand. The suspect was not located.

24100 block Highway 99: Multiple people were arrested for stealing from Burlington.

Dec. 12

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered behind a closed business.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A storage locker at Public Storage was broken into and property was stolen.

9500 block 231st Place Southwest: A sexual assault was reported.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was removed from a fast food restaurant after refusing to leave multiple times.

23600 block 78th Avenue West: A drive was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.

Dec. 13

22200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

21700 block 96th Avenue West: An occupant in a vehicle was arrested for DUI after they were found slumped over, unconscious in a vehicle.

600 block Elm Place: Police responded to a verbal argument between a couple arguing about finances.

7200 block 213th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between siblings, regarding one sibling refusing to go to school.

8600 block 244th Street Southwest: A detached garaged was burglarized. The suspect(s) also attempted to burglarize the residence.

7100 block 176th Place Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

22000 block 99th Place West: A resident reported being bitten by their neighbor’s dog.

1100 block 5th Avenue South: Mail boxes at a secured condominium were broken into and packages were stolen.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

400 block 3rd Avenue North: A juvenile was arrested for assaulting their grandparent.

8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: A vehicle stolen from a neighboring jurisdiction was located unoccupied in an Edmonds business parking lot.

Dec. 14

8700 block 191st Place Southwest: An unoccupied residence listed for sale was burglarized.

900 block Olympic Avenue Court: A man was arrested for violating a court order.

22600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant after police responded to a loitering complaint at a business.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A known subject was captured on video surveillance stealing package.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in an apartment complex parking lot.

8600 block 185th Place Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from vehicle parked in a residential driveway.

8700 block 185th Place Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from vehicle parked in front of the owner’s residence.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a hotel after initially refusing to leave.

8200 block Talbot Road: A resident reported finding debris on their property that originated from neighbor’s residence with whom they have an anti-harassment order against.

23600 block Highway 99: A warrant suspect was located in a store and arrested.

22200 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested during a traffic stop for equipment issues after refusing to comply with officer.