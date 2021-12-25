Edmonds Police Blotter: Dec. 15-21, 2021

Dec. 15

23900 block Highway 99: A man claimed he was assaulted at a hotel but later retracted his statement and indicated he was just in fear of being in the location.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was assaulted by her boyfriend, who left from the scene.

23900 block 84th Avenue West: Two suspects were captured on video surveillance prowling a vehicle parked at a business.

600 Edmonds Way: A non-profit organization reported one of their checks was fraudulently cashed.

23200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled and the suspect(s) attempted to steal the vehicle. The owner reported property was stolen.

Walnut Street/7th Avenue South: A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital.

7300 block Meadowdale Beach Road: A driver was arrested for DUI after causing a collision.

Dec. 16

7000 block 177th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a landlord and tenant who lives at the same location.

21400 block 90th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen sometime overnight.

2200 block Highway 99: Suspect(s) in a vehicle shot at a motel room and fled the scene. No injuries were reported and the suspects were not located.

7400 block 212th Street Southwest: A business reported cash was stolen, possibly by an employee.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A bicycle was stolen from a back porch overnight.

9600 block 238th Street Southwest: A resident reported receiving a suspicious letter from an unknown stranger.

16600 block 72nd Avenue West: A resident was convinced by a subject posing as online retailer customer service agent to purchase and provide gift cards.

18400 block 73rd Avenue West: A resident was defrauded by a suspect posing as a real estate employee.

20800 block 76th Avenue West: A juvenile male reported being pushed down and having his shoes stolen by a known associate.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for robbery after stealing merchandise from a business and threatening an employee.

19000 block Dellwood Drive: A residence was burglarized. The suspect(s) reportedly entered through an unlocked window.

22900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant after police responded to a domestic disturbance.

Dec. 17

19200 block 80th Place West: An unoccupied residence in the process of being remodel was burglarized.

8000 block 190th Street Southwest: An unidentified suspect stole a package from a residence front porch.

100 block 2nd Avenue North: A subject was removed from a business at the request of staff.

100 block 5th Avenue North: Outdoor Christmas lights were damaged.

500 block Elm Way: A resident discovered that their vehicle had been prowled. No property was reported stolen.

23000 block 75th Place West: A mailbox was broken into by an unknown suspect and property was stolen.

23100 block 102nd Place West: A resident returned from out of town and discovered that packages on their front porch had been opened and items stolen.

8500 block 238th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for trespassing.

21100 block 80th Avenue West: A bicycle was stolen from a garage.

23800 block Highway 99: Two women were removed from a restaurant after initially refusing to pay their bill.

23800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for assaulting their son-in-law.

Dec. 18

21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from store for causing a disturbance.

22000 block Highway 99: A burglary suspect was arrested at a commercial business.

21100 block 77th Place West: A vehicle stolen from a neighboring jurisdiction was recovered unoccupied in Edmonds.

23200 block 74th Avenue West: A resident’s mail was stolen from a mailbox.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject previously removed from a business returned and stole property. The suspect was located, cited for trespassing and the property was returned.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for robbery after assaulting employee during a shoplifting incident.

22500 block Highway 99: Two suspects were cited for theft after stealing from a store.

21900 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested after shoplifting from WinCo.

7800 block 191st Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between sisters.

Dec. 19

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted the Lynnwood Police Department with a commercial burglary incident.

8300 block Talbot Road: A suspected explosive was found on a beach and removed by a Snohomish County bomb technician.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Edmonds police assisted the Lynnwood Police Department with attempting to identify a suspect.

22700 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen sometime during the day.

Dec. 20

22600 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.

19900 block Maplewood Drive: Mail and a small package were reported stolen from a residential mailbox.

7200 block 216th Street Southwest: Side mirrors of multiple vehicles were damaged.

18900 block 80th Avenue West: A resident reported being harassed by their father.

22600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for violating a court order and identity theft after using identification information of another person.

Dec. 21

600 block Daley Street: A subject was arrested for assaulting their roommate during an argument.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered at a motel. A subject inside was arrested for possession of stolen property.

7800 block 222nd Street Southwest: A citizen turned in a found purse for safekeeping. No identifying information was located inside.

1400 block Olympic View Drive: A resident reported mail was stolen from their mailbox.

7600 block 223rd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between roommates.

23800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a dispute involving custody of child.

22900 block 106th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.