Edmonds Police Blotter: Dec. 15-21, 2021

Dec. 15
23900 block Highway 99: A man claimed he was assaulted at a hotel but later retracted his statement and indicated he was just in fear of being in the location.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was assaulted by her boyfriend, who left from the scene.
23900 block 84th Avenue West: Two suspects were captured on video surveillance prowling a vehicle parked at a business.
600 Edmonds Way: A non-profit organization reported one of their checks was fraudulently cashed.
23200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled and the suspect(s) attempted to steal the vehicle. The owner reported property was stolen.
Walnut Street/7th Avenue South: A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital.
7300 block Meadowdale Beach Road: A driver was arrested for DUI after causing a collision.
Dec. 16
7000 block 177th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a landlord and tenant who lives at the same location.
21400 block 90th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen sometime overnight.
2200 block Highway 99: Suspect(s) in a vehicle shot at a motel room and fled the scene. No injuries were reported and the suspects were not located.
7400 block 212th Street Southwest: A business reported cash was stolen, possibly by an employee.
7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A bicycle was stolen from a back porch overnight.
9600 block 238th Street Southwest: A resident reported receiving a suspicious letter from an unknown stranger.
16600 block 72nd Avenue West: A resident was convinced by a subject posing as online retailer customer service agent to purchase and provide gift cards.
18400 block 73rd Avenue West: A resident was defrauded by a suspect posing as a real estate employee.
20800 block 76th Avenue West: A juvenile male reported being pushed down and having his shoes stolen by a known associate.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for robbery after stealing merchandise from a business and threatening an employee.
19000 block Dellwood Drive: A residence was burglarized. The suspect(s) reportedly entered through an unlocked window.
22900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant after police responded to a domestic disturbance.
Dec. 17
19200 block 80th Place West: An unoccupied residence in the process of being remodel was burglarized.
8000 block 190th Street Southwest: An unidentified suspect stole a package from a residence front porch.
100 block 2nd Avenue North: A subject was removed from a business at the request of staff.
100 block 5th Avenue North: Outdoor Christmas lights were damaged.
500 block Elm Way: A resident discovered that their vehicle had been prowled. No property was reported stolen.
23000 block 75th Place West: A mailbox was broken into by an unknown suspect and property was stolen.
23100 block 102nd Place West: A resident returned from out of town and discovered that packages on their front porch had been opened and items stolen.
8500 block 238th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for trespassing.
21100 block 80th Avenue West: A bicycle was stolen from a garage.
23800 block Highway 99: Two women were removed from a restaurant after initially refusing to pay their bill.
23800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for assaulting their son-in-law.
Dec. 18
21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from store for causing a disturbance.
22000 block Highway 99: A burglary suspect was arrested at a commercial business.
21100 block 77th Place West: A vehicle stolen from a neighboring jurisdiction was recovered unoccupied in Edmonds.
23200 block 74th Avenue West: A resident’s mail was stolen from a mailbox.
21900 block Highway 99: A subject previously removed from a business returned and stole property. The suspect was located, cited for trespassing and the property was returned.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for robbery after assaulting employee during a shoplifting incident.
22500 block Highway 99: Two suspects were cited for theft after stealing from a store.
21900 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested after shoplifting from WinCo.
7800 block 191st Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between sisters.
Dec. 19
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted the Lynnwood Police Department with a commercial burglary incident.
8300 block Talbot Road: A suspected explosive was found on a beach and removed by a Snohomish County bomb technician.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: Edmonds police assisted the Lynnwood Police Department with attempting to identify a suspect.
22700 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen sometime during the day.
Dec. 20
22600 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.
19900 block Maplewood Drive: Mail and a small package were reported stolen from a residential mailbox.
7200 block 216th Street Southwest: Side mirrors of multiple vehicles were damaged.
18900 block 80th Avenue West: A resident reported being harassed by their father.
22600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for violating a court order and identity theft after using identification information of another person.
Dec. 21
600 block Daley Street: A subject was arrested for assaulting their roommate during an argument.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered at a motel. A subject inside was arrested for possession of stolen property.
7800 block 222nd Street Southwest: A citizen turned in a found purse for safekeeping. No identifying information was located inside.
1400 block Olympic View Drive: A resident reported mail was stolen from their mailbox.
7600 block 223rd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between roommates.
23800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a dispute involving custody of child.
22900 block 106th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.