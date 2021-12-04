Edmonds Police Blotter: Nov. 23-29, 2021

Nov. 23
22600 block Highway 99: A man spit on another person after a verbal altercation at a convenience store.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting at WinCo Foods. He was cited for theft and given a trespass warning and a drug diversion referral.
23200 block Highway 99: A vehicle window was smashed and items were stolen.
22500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for unlawfully discharging a firearm.
1000 block Bell Street: A woman told police she was receiving harassing phone calls from another woman.
50 Railroad Avenue North: A dog bit a person.
8800 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a physical altercation between family members. One subject was arrested.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A man reported being the victim of a sexual assault that occurred when he was a child.
23500 block 84th Avenue West: A man violated a no-contact order.
Nov. 24
1100 block 6th Avenue South: A resident reported a suspicious vehicle in the area. Upon investigation, police discovered that the catalytic converter of the vehicle had been stolen.
21100 block Highway 99: A subject was removed from Jack in the Box.
11900 block Highway 99: Edmonds police assisted the Everett Police Department with identifying a wanted suspect.
21900 Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting and booked into jail for a warrant.
18700 block 84th Avenue West: A subject violated a domestic violence no-contact order.
600 block Dayton Street: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
24100 block Highway 99: Multiple suspects were involved in an organized retail theft.
23600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a suspicious vehicle report.
Nov. 25
50 block Pine Street: A vehicle was prowled and several items were stolen.
22100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a DUI warrant.
700 block Bell Street: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
100 block West Dayton Street: A utility trailer was stolen from a parking lot.
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A firearm was discharged in Mountlake Terrace, and a stray bullet was found in Edmonds. See related story here.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and a window was broken to gain entry. Several items were stolen including debit/credit cards. The suspect(s) used the cards to make fraudulent purchases.
500 block Homeland Drive: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
8300 block 218th Street Southwest: Police responded to an argument between a caretaker and their patient.
21200 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant.
Nov. 26
23800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a shooting at a motel. No one was reported injured.
7200 block 172nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and a wallet was stolen.
15300 block Westminster Way North: Edmonds police assisted the King County Sheriff’s Office.
8400 block 240th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a residence.
400 block Pine Street: A resident told police their P.O. Box address was changed by an unknown person.
8500 block 202nd Street Southwest: A juvenile left home without permission and was later located in Lake Stevens.
500 block Pine Street: A catalytic converter was stolen.
22400 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a warrant.
100 block Sunset Avenue South: A man was arrested for shoplifting.
21900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
21000 block 74th Avenue West: Edmonds police recovered a vehicle stolen out of Everett. No suspects were arrested.
Nov. 27
6600 block 220th Street Southwest: Edmonds police K9 unit assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department with a commercial burglary.
23500 block 76th Avenue West: A resident’s online shopping account was compromised. Multiple fraudulent purchases were reported.
9900 block Edmonds Way: A transient man was removed from a business after he became disruptive.
21900 block Highway 99: A counterfeit $100 bill was used to purchase fast food.
22500 block Highway 99: A man attempted to steal alcohol from a store.
8100 block Lake Ballinger Way: A vehicle was prowled and a window was broken to gain entry. A jacket, cash and tools were stolen.
21900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled in a business parking lot. Items were reported missing.
22100 block Highway 99: Two men were arrested for organized retail theft.
Nov. 28
210th Street Southwest/74th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
900 block Olympic Avenue: Police responded to a domestic violence assault. The suspect was not located.
22800 block Highway 99: A road rage incident led to a physical confrontation. During the fight, the victim’s phone was taken. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
100 block Sunset Avenue South: A woman was arrested after assaulting her boyfriend outside of a business.
Nov. 29
22000 block Interurban Trail: Edmonds police assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department after a woman reported an assault. The man involved in the incident alleged the woman stole his bicycle.
8600 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to an attempted residential burglary.
18600 block 76th Avenue West: A business discovered a catalytic converter was stolen from a work van.
18700 block 79th Place West: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked near a residence.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.
224th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A live rifle caliber bullet was located by a citizen.
800 block Dayton Street: A catalytic converter was damaged in an apparent attempted theft.
100 block West Dayton Street: A subject was arrested for assaulting their boyfriend.
22500 block Highway 99: A woman told police her purse was stolen from a shopping cart while she was loading groceries into her vehicle.
23200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a complaint involving a neighbor attempting to break into an apartment. Upon being contacted by officers, the subject exited the apartment wielding knives. The subject was eventually taken into custody.
