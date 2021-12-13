Edmonds Police Blotter: Nov. 30-Dec. 9, 2021

Nov. 30

5500 block 64th Place Northeast: Edmonds police assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department with information regarding an incident.

23700 block 84th Avenue West: A package was stolen from a porch.

8600 block 238th Street Southwest: A driver was cited during a traffic stop for expired vehicle registration.

100 block Main Street: A wallet found at a business was turned over to police for safekeeping.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was removed from 7-Eleven after staff caught him shoplifting.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: Juveniles stole alcohol from a convenience store. The suspects were identified from a surveillance video.

22100 block Highway 99: An employee at a car dealership was committing fraud.

24100 block Highway 99: A man in a vehicle with no license plates was arrested for a felony warrant. Police requested a search warrant for the vehicle containing possible stolen property.

9200 block 217th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

23600 block Highway 99: Two subjects stole jackets and a fragrance bottle from T.J. Maxx.

Dec. 1

700 block 6th Avenue North: Fraudulent purchases were reported on credit and debit cards from a lost wallet.

18700 block 84th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of protection order violation via social media. Criminal charges referred.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A locked car was stolen while it was parked in front of a residence

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A vehicle parked at an apartment complex was prowled. No theft was reported.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: Two unidentified subjects burglarized a secured parking garage and attempted to steal a motorcycle. They stole a bag filled with motorcycle parts.

21900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a business parking lot. Four unidentified suspects were scene on video surveillance.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and property was stolen.

400 block 3rd Avenue North: A juvenile assaulted a family member.

500 block Walnuts Street: Money was stolen from bank accounts via online transfer.

9900 block 224th Street Southwest: A residential wooden fence was broken.

7700 block 192nd Place Southwest: A residence was burglarized. The suspect(s) gained entry through an opened rear window.

21900 block Highway 99: Two subjects attempted to steal from WinCo Foods. The items were recovered.

24100 block Highway 99: A shoplifter was cited and removed from business after attempting to steal a dress.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after causing a disturbance.

7822 191ST Street Southwest: A residence was broken into while the owner was not home.

Dec. 2

22600 block 76th Avenue West: A man reported his vehicle was broken into and items were stolen.

22000 Highway 99: A driver involved in a hit-and-run collision was located by officers after committing other various traffic infractions. He was cited and released.

100 block 5th Avenue South: A subject reported being the victim of attempted online fraud.

24200 block 78th Place West: A resident discovered someone attempted to open several financial accounts in their name.

21900 Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled and items were stolen from inside.

21200 block 82nd Place West: A mailbox was broken into and mail was stolen.

20800 block 76th Avenue West: Money was fraudulently stolen from a woman’s bank account.

22500 block Highway 99: Two subjects got into an argument over an RV in front of Rite Aid.

8200 block 242nd Street Southwest: A refrigerator was stolen from a resident’s front porch after it was delivered. A suspect was captured on video surveillance driving a rental moving vehicle.

7300 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was vandalized while it was parked outside the owner’s place of employment.

Highway 99/224th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision occurred at a stop light intersection. The other vehicle and the driver were not identified.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business for causing a disturbance.

Dec. 3

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from vehicle parked at Park 212 Apartments.

22900 block 102nd Place West: Police responded to a domestic assault.

100 block 4th Avenue South: An overnight commercial burglary was reported. A front glass door was broken to gain entry and the items were stolen from a display case.

21601 76th Avenue West: A child admitted at Swedish Edmonds Hospital was taken into protective custody and released to Child Protective Services.

600 block Walnut Street: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

7400 block 229th Street Southwest: A resident reported being threatened by an estranged ex-stepson.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Edmonds-Woodway High School reported a possible sexual assault incident between two students.

22300 block 93rd Place West: Police responded to a civil issue over the purchase of a motorcycle.

7000 block 177th Street Southwest: A toddler was found walking around a neighborhood wearing only a diaper, shirt and bare feet. The child was reunited with the parent.

24300 block 76th Avenue West: A man was removed from a condo complex after attempting to sleep outside a resident’s door.

Dec. 4

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A female got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend.

22200 block Highway 99: A resident told police they were concerned that their identity was being used by others. The victim’s wallet was stolen earlier this year.

22000 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for trespassing.

24100 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at a business. The suspect was cited and released.

21600 block 79th Avenue West: A man and his mother got into an argument over her health.

23400 block 93rd Avenue West: A package was stolen.

300 block Admiral Way: Police responded to an argument between a father and son.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A homeless person was trespassed from a hospital after behaving suspiciously.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A storage unit was broken into and property was stolen.

24100 block Highway 99: A business employee was unexpectedly assaulted by a subject they offered assistance to. The suspect was located, arrested and booked into jail.

23200 block Highway 99: A woman suspected her grandmother was a victim of identity theft.

21900 block Highway 99: Two men were arrested for shoplifting and assaulting a store loss prevention officer.

9200 block 240th Street Southwest: A backpack with numerous collectible items was stolen from a vehicle that was left unattended for a short time.

22900 block Highway 99: A woman reported her adult son went missing. He was later located at a medical facility.

7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for assaulting her mother.

24100 block Highway 99: Three suspects stole clothing from a department store that was valued more than $1,000.

22600 block 105th Avenue West: Three juveniles tagged a vehicle with spray paint.

Dec 5

22600 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a gas station for causing a nuisance.

7700 block 202nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a call about suspicious activity that turned out to be a catalytic converter being stolen from a vehicle.

400 block 3rd Avenue South: Mail boxes located in a secure condo complex were broken into.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

7700 block 196th Street Southwest: Multiple storage units were broken into.

22800 block 76th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

22200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a felony warrant and possession of a stolen vehicle.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: Items were reported stolen from a storage unit.

Dec. 6

7900 block 187th Place Southwest: A van was prowled and the catalytic converter was stolen.

300 block 3rd Avenue South: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked outside of a condo complex.

7300 block 216th Street Southwest: Multiple suites in a medical complex were burglarized.

21800 block 97th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen while it was parked in front of a residence.

5400 block Harbour Pointe Boulevard: Edmonds police K9 unit assisted the Mukilteo Police Department with apprehending a domestic violence felony warrant subject.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting and a warrant.

1500 block 10th Place North: A resident said they were the victim of an online scam after transferring $1,000 to an apparent fraudulent trucking company.

21900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled in a business parking lot.

8000 block 194th Place Southwest: A resident told police they had $1,800 stolen through a fraudulent online house rental ad.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and woman.

24100 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was located and arrested after fleeing from the scene.

7600 block 234th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for domestic assault.

Dec. 7

24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: Edmonds police assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department with attempting to locate a burglary suspect. The suspect was not located, but multiple pieces of evidence were recovered.

24100 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at a business but the suspect left prior to police arrival and was not located.

100 block Skyline Drive: Police referred a case to Child Protective Services.

23800 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a business after causing a disturbance.

23500 block 84th Avenue West: Multiple checkbooks were reportedly found hidden on Edmonds Lutheran Church property.

23800 block Highway 99: A father and daughter got into a verbal argument at a motel.

Dec. 8

23300 block Edmonds Way: A man interrupted two people who while they were prowling his vehicle. The suspects fled in a black vehicle and were not located.

7800 block Olympic View Drive: A man was arrested for assaulting another man and threatening him with a knife.

22900 block Highway 99: A subject failed to return rental equipment.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a store after she was caught shoplifting. This was not the first time she had been caught stealing from the location.

23900 block Highway 99: Tools were stolen from a fire engine during a medical incident response.

Dec. 9

21900 block Highway 99: A suspect lit a fire in a shopping cart and on the ground near landscaping outside of a business. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

16300 block 70th Place West: A resident discovered stolen mail on a neighbor’s hedge.

23800 block 84th Avenue West: A detached garage was burglarized and a bicycle was taken.

7100 block 165th Place Southwest: Multiple vehicles were prowled in a residential neighborhood.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for multiple warrants. He was initially provided a drug diversion warning after an officer witnessed him using illegal drugs.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A community mailbox was damaged by unknown suspect (s) attempting to gain entry.

16400 block 72nd Avenue West: Credit cards were stolen during a vehicle prowl.

9000 block 236th Street Southwest: A fire extinguisher was stolen and a locking box was damaged at a condominium complex.

22600 block Highway 99: A driver involved in a vehicle collision was arrested on a warrant.

23100 block 76th Avenue West: A subject reported receiving threats via text message.

21700 block 84th Avenue West: A resident was allegedly stabbed in their front yard after confronting a possible vehicle prowler. Upon investigation, police said they needed additional details to determine what happened.

23800 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.