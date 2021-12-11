Edmonds police: Thursday night stabbing determined to be self-inflicted injury

Following an investigation by detectives, Edmonds police said Friday they have determined that a stabbing incident reported in the Chase Lake neighborhood Thursday night was actually a self-inflicted injury.

“After further interviews and investigation by detectives, we have determined there was no other person involved in last night’s incident and there is no ongoing community safety threat,” said Acting Assistant Police Chief Josh McClure. “The person injured was in crisis at the time of the incident.”

McClure said that detectives “will continue to evaluate the situation and determine an appropriate course of action,” adding that the 911 call — which also included a K-9 search in the area for a suspect — “initiated a significant police response to include assistance from other jurisdictions.” Edmonds officers did apply a tourniquet to the injured man as part of their care for him, McClure said.

The injured man, who reported being stabbed in the leg while at a residence near Edmonds’ Chase Lake Elementary School just before 8 p.m., was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.