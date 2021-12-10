Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Dec. 13, 2021

December 13, 2021

7:00pm Zoom

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Approval of November 29, 2021 Meeting Minutes

C. Approval of Payments

D. Approval of Resolution No. 21-08, Approving the Redistricting Plan for Port Commissioner Districts

E. Port of Edmonds Agreement for Legal Services

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)

V. PRESENTATIONS

A. Port of Edmonds 3D Model of Portwalk – Makers

VI. POSSIBLE ACTION

VII. INFORMATION

A. 2022 Election of Officers – To be Approved at Jan 10th Meeting

B. 2022 Commission Meeting Schedule – To be Approved at Jan 10th Meeting

C. 2022 Committee Assignments – To be Approved at Jan 10th Meeting

VIII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

IX. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

X. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XI. ADJOURNMENT

To observe social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Port of Edmonds Commission room will be closed for Commission meetings until further notice. The public is welcome to attend meetings remotely via Zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949

or Audio + 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

For remote commission meetings, public comments can be made via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record.

Comments submitted on the day of the meeting cannot be guaranteed inclusion in that meeting, but will then be included in the next meeting.

