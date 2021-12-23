Edmonds Port Commission special meeting agenda for Dec. 27, 2021

December 27, 2021
10:00 am
Special Meeting
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. FLAG SALUTE
III. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Approval of December 13, 2021 Meeting Minutes
C. Approval of Payments
D. Elevator Inspection, Maintenance & Repair Contract No. 2021-405
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)
V. POSSIBLE ACTION
A. Elected Commissioners Oath of Office
VI. INFORMATION
A. Projects Discussion
VII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT
VIII. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS
IX. EXECUTIVE SESSION
X. ADJOURNMENT
To observe social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Port of Edmonds Commission room will be closed to the public for Commission meetings until further notice. The public is welcome to attend meetings remotely via Zoom:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949
or Audio + 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949
For remote commission meetings, public comments can be made via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted on the day of the meeting cannot be guaranteed inclusion in that meeting but will then be included in the next meeting.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.