Edmonds Port Commission special meeting postponed

PUBLIC NOTICE: Port of Edmonds Meeting postponed.
Due to the weather conditions, the Dec. 27, 2021 Port of Edmonds Special Commission Meeting and Elected Commissioners Oath of Office has been cancelled.
The Port of Edmonds will post the rescheduled meeting information as soon as they can. You can also check the port website for meeting updates.
