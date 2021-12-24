Edmonds Restaurant News: What’s open and closed during holidays

Restaurant News wishes our readers a joyous holiday this 2021 and looks forward to a brighter and better 2022.

Readers have asked for information — “Who is open for Christmas and New Year’s?”

My outreach to our busy establishments netted these responses:

Anthony’s Homeport in Edmonds

Christmas Eve: 3:30-8:30 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year’s Eve: 4-9:30 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 4-8:30 p.m.

Arnie’s Edmonds

Closed on Christmas Day, open regular hours on New Year’s Day

Bar Dojo

Closed Christmas Eve and Day and New Year’s Day.

New Year’s Eve menu will feature Guachile Oysters, Wagyu Beef Tartare, and more, View the five-course tasting menu, and make a reservation to dine at bardojo.com

Calypso Edmonds

Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

New Year’s Eve: Open from 9:30 p.m. until 1 a.m. with a DJ from Jamaica playing.

Fire and the Feast

New Year’s Eve: Featuring a four-course pre fixe menu featuring Fire & The Feast’s Crab & Citrus Salad, Scallop Crudo, and house-made Porchetta

View their New Year’s Eve menu and make a reservation to dine online at fireandthefeast.com

Girardi’s Osteria

Closed both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, open regular hours on all other days.

Niles Peacock Kitchen and Bar

Closed on Christmas Day but otherwise open starting at 4 p.m.

Noodle Hut

Fans of this amazing Thai street food will be pleased to know they will be open on Christmas Eve and again on New Year’s Eve. Closed as usual on Sunday-Monday.

Pancake Haus

Closed Christmas Day and the day after, Dec. 26, and closed New Year’s Day and Jan. 2.

Red Twig

Christmas Eve: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year’s Eve: 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Rory’s of Edmonds

Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

New Year’s Eve: open until about 1 a.m. with a champagne toast at midnight.

Rusty Pelican Café

Christmas Eve: open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Christmas Day: closed

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Salish Sea Brewing/Boathouse Taproom

Open noon-4 p.m. Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day, and closed Dec. 26 at Boathouse.

Regular hours otherwise for both locations.

Salt & Iron

Closed Dec. 24-26. They will reopen at 4 p.m. Dec. 27.

~ ~ ~ ~

Thinking of cooking at home? Here’s what our local grocers say:

PCC Edmonds

Christmas Eve: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year’s Eve: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

QFC

Most stores will close at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and are closed Christmas Day.

QFC is open both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

— By Kathy Passage

A specialty gourmet food broker for over 30 years, Kathy Passage has in-depth knowledge on food and the special qualities of ingredients used in the exquisite products she helped bring to market. Kathy brings this unique perspective from the “other side of the plate” to writing about the food and restaurant scene in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.