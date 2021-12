Edmonds School District athletes named to All-League teams for fall sports

Here are theEdmonds School District high school athletes that were recently named to All League (Wesco) teams for the fall sports seasons.

Cross Country

2A/3A Boys South All Wesco

First Team

Simon Gezai, Meadowdale

Deklund DeBell, Meadowdale

Austin Seals, Meadowdale

Second Team

Daxtyn Castagnetta, Lynnwood

Brandon Miller, Lynnwood

Honorable Mention

Talli Kimani, Edmonds-Woodway

Ciaran Brennan, Edmonds-Woodway

Alphonse Menanno, Edmonds-Woodway

2A/3A Girls South All Wesco

First Team

Jemma Willcox, Edmonds-Woodway

Sharon Gutierrez, Edmonds-Woodway

Stella Smith, Edmonds-Woodway

Martina Landa, Edmonds-Woodway

Payton Conover, Meadowdale

Second Team

Rachel Elliott, Lynnwood

Macy Tran, Edmonds-Woodway

Donna Marie Harris, Lynnwood

Honorable Mention

Kathryn Potter, Lynnwood

Ella Suico, Edmonds-Woodway

Kayla Radovich, Edmonds-Woodway

Lynn Le, Meadowdale

Football

3A South First Team All-Wesco Defense

First Team

Miguel Hurtago, Lynnwood, Defensive Back

Tristan Ahlstedt, Meadowdale, Defensive Back

Alec Rust, Edmonds-Woodway, Defensive Back

Anthony Hooker, Lynnwood, Defensive Line

Treasure Jordan, Edmonds-Woodway, Defensive Line

Jake Ingram, Edmonds-Woodway, Inside Linebacker

Jacob Sanchez, Edmonds-Woodway Kicker

Second Team

Steven Warren, Edmonds-Woodway, Defensive Back

Zaveon Jones, Mountlake Terrace, Defensive Line

Khamari Simpkins, Edmonds-Woodway, Defensive Line

3A South First Team All-Wesco Offense

First Team

Evan Gibbs, Edmonds-Woodway, Offensive Line

Aaron Barraza, Edmonds-Woodway, Running Back

Miguel Hurtado, Lynnwood, Punter

Second Team

Reed Burmaster, Edmonds-Woodway, Offensive Line

Anthony Hooker, Lynnwood, Running Back

Tristan Ahlstedt, Meadowdale, Running Back

Ryan Fahey, Edmonds-Woodway, Running Back

Major Gradwohl, Edmonds-Woodway, Wide Receiver

Honorable Mention

Liam Fitting, Edmonds-Woodway

Nicolas Arico, Edmonds-Woodway

Ethan Pook, Lynnwood

Adrian Seeber, Lynnwood

Kaden Carroll, Lynnwood

Jonathan Lucio, Lynnwood

Hamant Kaushal, Lynnwood

Julius Heudorf, Lynnwood

Pavin Soumpholphal, Lynnwood

Xavier Garms-Huricks, Meadowdale

Noah Fulford, Meadowdale

London DuBois, Meadowdale

Hans Beck, Meadowdale

Carter Shoemake, Mountlake Terrace

Landon Woolley, Mountlake Terrace

Riley Lockard, Mountlake Terrace

Alex Lopez, Mountlake Terrace

Zaveon Jones, Mountlake Terrace

Coach of the Year– Archie Malloy, Mountlake Terrace

Girls Soccer

Wesco 3A/2A All League

First Team

Sierra Sonko, Mountlake Terrace, Goalkeeper

Second Team

Deanna Montero Vega, Edmonds-Woodway, Forward

Natalie Cardin, Mountlake Terrace, Forward

Nikki Dallas, Meadowdale, Midfielder

Laura Rice, Mountlake Terrace, Midfielder

Sydney Chappell, Edmonds-Woodway, Defender

Marley Davis, Edmonds-Woodway, Defender

Lindsay Ho, Mountlake Terrace, Defender

Maci Mork, Meadowdale, Goalkeeper

Honorable Mention

Veronica Gomez, Mountlake Terrace, Forward

Melia Plumis, Edmonds-Woodway, Midfielder

Rachel Reitz, Meadowdale, Midfielder

Ava Rees, Edmonds-Woodway, Defender

Sarah Reitz, Meadowdale, Defender

Aubri Sadler, Meadowdale, Defender

Abby Parker, Mountlake Terrace, Defender

Girls Swimming

Wesco 3A South First Team

Faith Urquhart, Meadowdale, 500 Yard Freestyle

Madeline Van Hooser, Mountlake Terrace, 100 Yard Backstroke

Boys Tennis

Wesco 3A/2A South First Team

Singles

Russell Anderson, Edmonds-Woodway

Steven Anderson, Edmonds-Woodway

Yili Berisha, Meadowdale

Girls Volleyball

Wesco 3A

Second Team

Hannah Johnson, Lynnwood

Sarah McArthur, Lynnwood

Tanna Kollen, Meadowdale

Steph Grimes, Meadowdale

Honorable Mention

Kaitlyn Jensen, Edmonds-Woodway

Erika Fosberg, Edmonds-Woodway

Eris Lynch, Edmonds-Woodway

Mai Johns, Meadowdale

Ella Ray, Meadowdale

Isa Clampitt, Meadowdale

Kayla Bentosino, Mountlake Terrace

Ellie Lombard, Mountlake Terrace

Isabelle Allred, Moutlake Terrace