Edmonds scout troop to collect Christmas trees starting New Year’s weekend

Edmonds Boy Scout Troop 300 will be collecting Christmas trees again this year as a fundraising activity.

The troop will be at St. Albans Episcopal Church, 21405 82nd Pl. W. in Edmonds, near Five Corners, on the following days and times:

Saturday, Jan. 1 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 9 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

 

