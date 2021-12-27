Edmonds’ St. Alban’s Church opens parish hall as a warming center this week

Edmonds’ St. Alban’s Episcopal Church’s Parish Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this week for people who need a place to get out of freezing weather.

The church is located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood.

“We are doing this in response to the need created by the upcoming below-freezing weather for people, particularly those who are unhoused, to have a warm, dry, and welcoming place,” the church said on its website. “The warming center is open to anyone who needs a place to warm up, get something warm to drink, have a bite to eat, and relax. Although we prefer to have people fully vaccinated, that will not be a requirement, but masking, hand washing, and safe distancing will.”