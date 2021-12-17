Edmonds’ St. Alban’s Episcopal Church announces Christmas season services

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds has announced services planned for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and other services for members and the community.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Services, including carols at 5 p.m., followed by Holy Eucharist at 5:30 p.m. All are invited to stay for “Coffee Hour” to enjoy fellowship, cookies, hot chocolate, mulled cider and tea.

Saturday, Dec. 25 — Christmas Day: 10:30 a.m. Holy Eucharist

Sunday, Dec. 26 — First Sunday After Christmas: 10:30 a.m. Holy Eucharist

Wednesday, Dec. 29 — 6 p.m. “Blue Christmas” Service and Holy Eucharist

St. Alban’s will offer a “Blue Christmas” service, a special holiday service for those for whom the holidays may be difficult due to a recent loss, transition or life change.

The church is requiring that anyone planning to attend be fully vaccinated. Masks are also required during all services.

St. Alban’s is located at 21405 82nd Ave. W. An easy way to find the church is to look for “St. Alban’s Church” signs on both 84th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, directing visitors to the church. For more information, contact the church at 425-778-0371.