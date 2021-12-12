Edmonds United Methodist to host Longest Night Service Dec. 19

While this is a season for celebrations, some of us may not feel like celebrating, due to the death of a loved one, job loss, an unplanned move or isolation from the pandemic. In recognition, Edmonds United Methodist Church will be holding a Longest Night Watch Service on Dec. 19 from 4-7 p.m.

All are welcome to the church sanctuary between those hours to sit, reflect, listen to healing music with times of silence, and see others who may share your burdens. Stay for as long or as little time as you’d like.

Stephen Ministers will be present for any who wish to talk. Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers who confidentially support those who are experiencing loneliness, depression, grief, or who are struggling with a challenging or stressful life event.

Edmonds United Methodist Church is located at 828 Caspers St.