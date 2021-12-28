Edmonds Waterfront Center closed for remainder of week

Posted: December 28, 2021 33

The Edmonds Waterfront Center, which provides programs for local seniors, announced Tuesday that it will be closed the remainder of the week due to freezing weather conditions and safety concerns for staff, volunteers and members,

“We plan to resume our  programs on Monday, Jan. 3,” said Waterfront Center CEO Daniel Johnson.

 

One Reply to “Edmonds Waterfront Center closed for remainder of week”

  1. wouldn’t it be nice if the City of Edmonds could plow/sand the roads during inclement weather? I have been a resident of Edmonds over 20 years and the hills and main thoroughfares used to get plowed/sanded. What has happened? It is so unsafe to get from Sea-level to the highways, unless you have an AWD. I am an essential worker who’s ex husband took my chains when he left and he can’t get into my area safely to get them to me. Frustrating and feeling like Rapunzel in Edmonds.

