EWHS Parent-Staff Organization holding fundraiser for families in need

The Edmonds-Woodway High School Parent-Staff Organization is inviting the community to participate in its annual Joy of Giving fundraiser. Every year, this program collects funds to purchase grocery store gift cards for EWHS students and their families who face food insecurity during the winter break.

Donations are collected thru Dec. 14 so that gift cards can be distributed before the break. Since 2016, the organization has raised over $15,000 to help feed over 100 EWHS students and their families.

Donations of any size are welcome and are tax deductible. You can donate here.