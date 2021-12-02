Updated: Expect police presence at Woodway Campus Thursday, EWHS Dec. 8 after messages found at schools

Updated with information that there will also be a police presence at Edmonds-Woodway High School Dec. 8 following a Nov. 19 threat.

The Edmonds School District said there will be a police presence on the Woodway Campus in Edmonds Thursday after a student found a threatening message written on a bathroom wall at Scriber Lake High School Wednesday.

In addition, Edmonds police confirmed that they will also be providing a presence on the Edmonds-Woodway High School campus next Wednesday, Dec. 8 following a written threat on a bathroom wall there, which was discovered Nov. 19.

The Woodway Campus is located on the site of the former Woodway High School off 100th Avenue West in Edmonds. It houses Scriber Lake, Edmonds Heights K-12 and the district’s VOICE and WorkExperience programs.

According to the district, the student found the written message — “Dont come to school thursday” — at about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday at Scriber Lake High School and reported it directly to the administration. “The Edmonds Police Department is aware of the message, and, out of an abundance of caution, will provide some presence on campus tomorrow, Thursday 12-2-21,” the district said in an email to parents.

“No specific threat has been identified or associated with this, and our officer discussed the situation at length with school representatives,” Edmonds Acting Assistant Police Chief Josh McClure said. “At the same time, while there is no identified threat, we still encouraged the staff to be made aware and report any suspicious activity to 911,” he added.

“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority,” the district email said. “We are monitoring the situation and will let you know if there are any further developments. Our community is strong, and we are grateful to the student who came forward and alerted the school to this message. We appreciate any additional information that students may have about this. Please talk with your student and encourage them to share with us if they know anything. ”

McClure said that Edmonds police also were asked to provide a presence at Edmonds-Woodway High School next week related to a threat to “shoot up the school on Dec. 8,” which had been discovered by a student on an EWHS bathroom wall Nov. 19. In light of what happened with the school shootings in Michigan Tuesday, Nov. 30, which left four people dead, EWHS officials worked with police to develop a safety plan for the school Dec. 8, McClure said.