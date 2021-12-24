Free Historic Edmonds 2022 calendars now available

They’re back!

The popular Historic Edmonds calendars are now available at the Edmonds Historic Museum, the Log Cabin, and numerous downtown merchants.

Produced by the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission, this year’s calendar features a “then and now” theme, comparing historic and present-day photos of Edmonds homes, businesses, and buildings.

Available for free distribution, these calendars always go fast. If you can’t find them at the locations mentioned above, call the Edmonds Planning Division at 425-771-0220 for additional copies.