Friends of the Edmonds Library seeks new board members

The Friends of the Edmonds Library has three open positions on its 2022 board of directors, and is seeking volunteers from the community to fill them. Applicants must share an enthusiasm for the Edmonds Library, and be available to participate in monthly board meetings.

Learn more and apply here by Monday, Jan 3, 2022.

Openings include:

One position for a recording secretary who prepares and records the minutes of all meetings of the board and membership, promotes the activities of the organization, and maintains board agendas and approved minutes.

Two positions for directors at large who may serve as committee chairs or handle special assignments/projects as needed.