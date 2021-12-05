Good trees for urban gardens: Sasanqua camellias offer late fall, early winter flowers

Sasanqua camellias are a delight in late fall and early winter when so many shrubs have stopped flowering..

They like well-drained and organic soil. And a 2-inch layer of mulch will be welcome. They are good in the sun but also thrive with shade from trees. However, they do not like being buffeted by wind. Avoid south-facing areas subject to wind.

‘Apple Blossom” blooms in late fall and produces many flowers. Milder temperatures help them last longer.

Red “Yuletide” is well named. The flowers are opening now and will last through December and into January. The flowers are tougher and will continue to bloom even after a freeze.

White “Setsugekka” is quite tough. You can see this upright camellia in the planting bed just south of the main building at the Center for the Arts (ECA). This protected bed is perfect for this white camellia.

Sasanquas have done well with the warmer weather we have just experienced. If any sasanquas have not bloomed, put acid fertilizer lightly around the shrubs after the blooming period. March to early July is the best time to fertilize. Sasanqua camellias are an undemanding shrub that look good year round.

— By Barbara Chase

Barbara Chase is a Master Gardener who serves on the City of Edmonds Citizens Tree Board.