Help Snohomish PUD choose its new mascot

Snohomish County PUD is choosing a new mascot, and it needs customers to help make the final decision.

Customers can visit snopud.com/mascot to vote for their favorite. The PUD’s new mascot will be used at community events and in electrical safety and conservation educational programs. PUD employees have narrowed down an exhaustive list to three finalists:

Bigfoot: Though traditionally known for being an elusive mountain inhabitant, Bigfoot (aka Sasquatch) seems to be popping up everywhere nowadays. Bigfoot is a friend of the forest and possesses the strength and agility of a line worker— making this creature an interesting potential choice for mascot.

Squirrel: It’s common knowledge that squirrels and electrical equipment don’t mix. However, it’s for this very reason that a squirrel could be the perfect ambassador for electrical safety. Adored by children, and commonly found across our service territory, the squirrel might just be the furry friend we need for our PUD mascot.

Transformer: Though this transformer can’t transform into a different creature, it does transform your energy into a voltage that is usable in your home and business. When brought to life, the inanimate transformer could help educate children about our electrical grid and the importance of staying safe around powerlines.

The PUD will use input from customers to help choose a winner. Voting will close Dec. 31.