High school seniors invited to apply for Smart Choices Scholarship Program

Applications are now open for the 2022 Smart Choices Scholarship Program.

Sponsored in conjunction with the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA), Gesa Credit Union, Dairy Farmers of Washington and Les Schwab Tires, it will award three $5,000 scholarships and 12 $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors from WIAA member high schools for excellence in athletics/activities, academics, leadership and community service throughout their high school careers.

Applicants are required to fill out an online application that includes an essay question. Judging is based on the following criteria:

Athletic/Activity Excellence (30%)

Academic Achievement (30%)

Leadership (20%)

Citizenship/Community Service (10%)

Originality/Creativity of the Essay (5%)

Financial Need (5%)

The deadline to apply is April 1, 2022. Applicants are able to save partially completed applications and return at a later date to update their information. All applications will be locked after 11:59 p.m. on April 1, when the application window closes.