High school sports roundup for Dec. 16, 2021

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 65-53

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Adonai Daniel 23, Jacob Gabler 10, Steven Warren 10, Drew Warner 9, Ben Hanson 6, Owen Perenchio 6, William Bates 1

Lynnwood scorers: Keegan Williams 23, Tommy McMahon 11, Yafett Sebhatu 7, Myles Golston 4, Jacob Moriones 4, Ethan Pook 2, Jordan Whittle 2

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-1, 3-3; Lynnwood 0-3, 0-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: MTHS Holiday Tournament vs Kamiak; Tuesday Dec. 28; 4:45 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lynnwood next game: MTHS Holiday Tournament vs Sunnyside; Tuesday Dec.28; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 46-29

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Zaveon Jones 14, Jeffrey Anyimah 10, Addison Mattix 8, Chris Meegan 8, Jaxon Dubiel 4, Don Brown 2,

Meadowdale scorers: Henock Tsegay 7, Eben Sarka 7, Jaymon Wright 6, Jeremy Kim 3, Evik Amy 2, Noah Fulford 2, Alex Lee 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-1, 4-1; Meadowdale 0-3, 0-6

Mountlake Terrace next game: MTHS Holiday Tournament vs Ballard; Tuesday Dec. 28; 8:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale next game: vs Ferndale; Tuesday Dec. 28; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Boys Swimming

Cascade-Lynnwood-Mariner-Shorewood

At Mariner High School

Team Scores:

Shorewood 142 Lynnwood 66 Mariner 40 Cascade 32

Relay Events:

200 Medley

Lynnwood (Alex Lee, Adrian Seeber, Elijah Milan, Sylas Green) 1:50.19 Shorewood (McKinley Martsolf, Larson Buchholz, Nathan Hagemeier, Andrew Mitchell) 1:52.60

200 Freestyle-

Shorewood (Ethan Cunningham, Larson Buchholz, Lake Mueller, Liam Kelly) 1:37.92 Shorewood (Spencer Brown, Nathan Hagemeier, Abel Mitiku, Dean Foral) 1:39.56

400 Freestyle-

Shorewood (Lake Mueller, Liam Kelly, Andrew Mitchell, Ethan Cunningham) 3:42.19 Lynnwood (Sylas Green, Nolan Tyler, Adrian Seeber, Elijah Milan) 3:42.27

Individual Events:

200 Yard Freestyle

Elijah Milan, Lynnwood 2:05.64 Dean Foral, Shorewood 2:08.82 Peter Ingalsbe, Shorewood 2:15.83

200 Yard IM

Vyron Domingo, Mariner 2:08.46 Robby Banchero, Shorewood 2:26.85 Abel Mitiku, Shorewood 2:27.04

50 Yard Freestyle

Ethan Cunningham, Shorewood 23.01 Liam Kelly, Shorewood 23.98 Noah Henderson, Cascade 24.15

100 Yard Butterfly

Vyron Domingo, Mariner 57.94 Ethan Cunningham, Shorewood 58.44 Larson Buchholz, Shorewood 59.52

100 Yard Freestyle

Noah Henderson, Cascade 53.21 Adrian Seeber, Lynnwood 54.88 Dean Foral, Shorewood 56.02

500 Yard Freestyle

Andrew Mitchell, Shorewood 5:33.70 Peter Ingalsbe, Shorewood 6:13.70 Murray Falkin, Shorewood 6:21.32

100 Yard Backstroke

Elijah Milan, Lynnwood 59.10 McKinley Martsolf, Shorewood 1:06.25 Dawson Chan, Shorewood 1:07.38

100 Yard Breaststroke

Itzack Tambanua 1:11.17 Nathan Hagemeier 1:12.38 Eric Poon 1:17.52

Lynnwood next meet: vs Kamiak; Thursday Jan. 6; 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School

Stanwood vs Meadowdale

No details reported

Meaowdale next meet: vs Lynnwood and Shorecrest; Tuesday Jan. 11; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

— Compiled by Steve Willits