High school sports roundup for Dec. 3, 2021

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Redmond 62-55

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Adonai Daniel 31, Gibson Marshall-Inman 8, Andrew Warner 8, Jacob Gabler 6, Steven Warren 4, Ben Hanson 3, William Bates 2

Redmond scorers: Luke White 17, Ethan Tung 13, Braedon Davis 11, Josh Ruff 5, Tyler Sigel 5, Vihaan Kasam 2, Will Shoesmith 2

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-1; Redmond 0-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mariner Tuesday Dec. 7; 7:15 p.m. at Mariner High School

Jackson defeated Meadowdale 54-42

Jackson scorers: Sylas Williams 23, Henry Armstrong 14, Drilon Veliu 11, Evan Bates 2, Bradley Tharp 2, Trey Hawkins 2

Meadowdale scorers: Jeremy Kim 14, Aiden Bloomquist 10, Henock Tsegay 7, Alex Lee 6, Evik Amy 3, Naod Alemu 2,

Records: Jackson 1-0; Meadowdale 0-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Bellingham; Wednesday December 8; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Girls Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Redmond 53-31

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Elise Colvin 10, Cameron Dunn 9, Maile Armstrong 8, Emma Kerani 7, Mya Sheffield 7, Ainsley Ward 6, Lindsey Ho 4, Riley Pare 2

Redmond scorers: Audrey Dunn 6, Iha Kasam 6, Delaney Chenevert 4, Rylie Bird 3, Aminah Hamden 3, Penny Walker 3, Laila Yasir 3, Kimora Johnson 2, Rosie Walker 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-0; Redmond 1-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Ferndale; Tuesday Dec. 7; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale defeated Sehome 65-52

Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 17, Ava Powell 12, Jenaly Gabriel 10, McKenna Kuecker 10, Jordan Leith 8, Sam Medina 4, Sonya Amy 2, Payton Fleishman 2

Sehome scorers: Madeline Schumacher 20, Mac Cooper 11, Madi Cooper 8, Emmy Hart 6, Maya Sargent 4, Madison Hogan 2, Natalie Brewer 1

Records: Meadowdale 1-1; Sehome 0-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Monroe; Thursday Dec. 9; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Ferndale defeated Edmonds Woodway 52-36

Edmonds Woodway leading scorer: Halle Waram 8

Records: Ferndale 1-0; Edmonds Woodway 0-2

Edmonds Woodway next game: vs Kamiak; Tuesday Dec. 7; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds -Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits