High school sports roundup for Dec. 7, 2021

Girls Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Ferndale 54-41

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Elise Colvin 15, Maile Armstrong 11, Cameron Dunn 10, Lindsey Ho 8, Maya Davis 5, Mya Sheffield 3, Sierra Sonko 2

Ferndale scorers: Madisyn Butenschoen 9, Hannah Barlean 9, Mallory Butenschoen 8, Kaelee Bungard 6, Tatum Fox 3, Tia Gilday 2, Cailyn Kessen 2, Maleah Singson 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-0; Ferndale 1-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Arlington; Thursday Dec. 9; 7:15 p.m.

Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 53-43

No details reported

Records: Kamiak 1-2; Edmonds-Woodway 0-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Snohomish; Thursday Dec. 9; 7:15 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Mariner defeated Edmonds-Woodway 72-58

Mariner leading scorers: Naser Motley 27, Dakota Joseph 17, Isaiah Cuellar 9, Makai Bloomfield 9

Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers: Adonai Daniel 17, Steven Warren 12

Records: Mariner 2-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Snohomish; Friday Dec. 10; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys Swimming

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 123-47

Relay Event Winners:

200 Medley- Shorecrest (Jiahao Zeng, Ian Franklin, Cade Birgfeld, Sean Neils) 1:47.84

200 Freestyle- Shorecrest (Ian Reece, Sean Neils, Diego Reed, Cade Birgfeld) 1:36.24

400 Freestyle- Shorecrest (Andrew Miner, Tristan Serrano, Colton Stoecker, Digeo Reed) 3:32.59

Individual Events (Top 3)

200 Yard Medley

Colton Stoecker, Shorecrest 1:56.03 Tristan Serrano, Shorecrest 1:57.78 Zackary Kotwis, Edmonds-Woodway 2:06.90

200 Yard IM

Ian Reece, Shorecrest 2:13.66 Mate’ Pallos, Edmonds-Woodway 2:15.85 Ian Franklin, Shorecrest 2:19.82

50 Yard Freestyle

Sean Neils, Shorecrest 24.01 Arman Rahbarrad, Edmonds-Woodway 24.36 Dutch Chandler, Shorecrest 25.50

100 Yard Butterfly

Cade Birgfeld, Shorecrest 57.21 Tristan Serrano, Shorecrest 1:00.87 Dutch Chandler, Shorecrest 1:05.57

100 Yard Freestyle

Sean Neils, Shorecrest 52.28 Diego Reed, Shorecrest 54.92 Arman Rahbarrad, Edmonds-Woodway 55.99

500 Yard Freestyle

Colton Stoecker, Shorecrest 5:11.05 Ian Franklin, Shorecrest 5:36.81 Bryan Chen, Shorecrest 6:02.68

100 Yard Backstroke

Mate’ Pallos, Edmonds-Woodway 59.14 Jiahao Zeng, Shorecrest 1:01.25 Andrew Miner, Shorecrest 1:03.89

100 Yard Breaststroke

Cade Birgfeld, Shorecrest 1:08.54 Ian Reece, Shorecrest 1:10.89 Patrick Kotwis, Edmonds-Woodway 1:12.07

Lynnwood vs Marysville Getchell

No details reported

Meadowdale vs Mariner

No details reported

Boys Wrestling

Marysville Pilchuck defeated Lynnwood 45-29

106- Double Forfeit; 113- Phillip Ban (L) pinned Javohn Henry 1:43; 120- Eric Ly (L) pinned Theo Beua 5:57; 126- Malaki Childress (MP) won by forfeit; 132- Aiden Johnston (MP) pinned Bryson Le 5:51; 138- Leeto Perez (MP) pinned Chandler Olds 5:27; 145- Kayden Myers (L) beat Joseph Davis by disqualification; 152- Nate Wilder (L) technical fall over Andon Merrick 17-1; 160- Milo Jones-Longstreet (MP) pinned Cody Green :56; 170- Mason Bridges (MP) won by forfeit; 182- Jayden Goetz (MP) pinned Tan Nguyen 5:07; 195- Donnie Faulkner (MP) won by forfeit; 220- Dylan White (L) won by forfeit; 285- Jaelin Pirone (MP) decision over Roy Baek 5-4

Lynnwood Next Match: Double Dual matches at Cascade High School; Thursday Dec. 9; 5:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits