High school sports roundup for Dec. 8, 2021

Boys Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Kamiak 77-71 in overtime

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Jeffrey Anyimah 20, Zaveon Jones 13, Vito Mkrtychyan 12, Don Brown 8, Jaxon Dubiel 8, Chris Meegan 8, Tigan Mkrtychyan 6, Emmanuel Jorga 2

Kamiak scorers: Josiah Pierre 22, Riley Weimer 15, Chance Loudenback 11, Nolan Martin 7, Jaytin Hara 6, Zach Meyer 6, Luke Strand 2, Sam Stupey 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0; Kamiak 1-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Arlington; Friday Dec. 10; 7:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Bellingham defeated Meadowdale 59-46

Bellingham leading scorer: Henry Sheldrup 19

Meadowdale leading scorers: Aiden Bloomquist 16, Jeremy Kim 8, Henock Tsegay 7

Records: Bellingham 2-1; Meadowdale 0-3

Meadowdale next game: at Monroe; Friday Dec. 10; 7:15 p.m.

Sultan defeated Lynnwood 69-61

Sultan scorers: Toby Trichler 22, Tyler Sargent 15, Westin Bauer 12, Eli Trichler 11, Chaz Bush 7, Mathew Agnew 2

Lynnwood scorers: Keegan Williams 17, Tommy McMahon 15, Jace Hampton 9, Jordan Whittle 8, Ethan Pook 7, Myles Golston 3, Yaffett Sebhatu 2

Records: Sultan 3-1; Lynnwood 0-2

Lynnwood next game: at Stanwood; Friday Dec. 10; 7:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits