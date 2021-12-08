Hit a brick wall with your genealogy research? Get free help Dec. 18

Sno-Isle Genealogy Society is offering researchers another opportunity to get help with their “brick wall” problems on Saturday, Dec. 18 at the society’s Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.

Assistance will be provided by Caroll Budny, an experienced researcher who can direct your efforts. The free 40-minute session is an “in-person” appointment. Budny is an experienced researcher who can direct your research efforts.

To make a reservation, call 425-775-6267 to leave a message. Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment.