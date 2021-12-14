In joint statement, downtown merchants and restaurant owners propose fee for streateries

Updated with additional details

With an Edmonds City Council decision looming Tuesday night regarding the future of the downtown Edmonds streateries, representatives from downtown Edmonds retailers and restaurants have drafted a statement supporting an extension of the outdoor eateries — with some caveats.

The letter, drafted by a group of merchants and restaurant owners participating in the streateries program, proposes that restaurants who have streateries pay a range of $500-$750 per month for the usage of the two parking stalls provided under the program. “Funds collected from Streatery participants should be allocated directly to the leasing of replacement parking spaces at nearby private lots, and additional considerations should include wayfinding signs and a communication plan with paid advertising,” the letter said. “It is important that the public knows about additional parking spaces in the downtown corridor.”

The statement also says that all streateries “should be compliant with current city building codes, be up to date with city business licenses and any fees related to the downtown core.”

Finally, for those who no longer want to participate in the streateries program, the group proposes “a 30-day take-down period to ensure there is enough time to hire and plan for the job,” the statement said.

“Restaurants and merchants want to reiterate that we have come together to work in tandem on moving forward,” the statement said. “Edmonds is a special place and deserves cohesion and not division. We ask that council please consider our ideas and move forward in a productive way.”

Shubert Ho, co-owner of Feedme Hospitality and Restaurant Group, said that he and Jen Lawson, president of the Downtown Edmonds Merchants Association, worked together to write the statement “while gathering information from a group of merchants and restaurants with varied perspectives.”

The Edmonds City Council in December 2020 passed an ordinance that allowed the temporary streateries in on-street parking spaces, giving the public an outdoor dining option during COVID-19. That ordinance is set to sunset on Dec. 31, but development services staff is recommending that it be extended. (A letter from the Washington Hospitality Association to the council suggested the extension run through June 2022.) Edmonds Mayor Nelson has also come out in favor of extending the ordinance.

Here is the full text of the statement issued Monday: