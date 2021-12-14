In joint statement, downtown merchants and restaurant owners propose fee for streateries

Updated with additional details
With an Edmonds City Council decision looming Tuesday night regarding the future of the downtown Edmonds streateries, representatives from downtown Edmonds retailers and restaurants have drafted a statement supporting an extension of the outdoor eateries — with some caveats.
The letter, drafted by a group of merchants and restaurant owners participating in the streateries program, proposes that restaurants who have streateries pay a range of $500-$750 per month for the usage of the two parking stalls provided under the program. “Funds collected from Streatery participants should be allocated directly to the leasing of replacement parking spaces at nearby private lots, and additional considerations should include wayfinding signs and a communication plan with paid advertising,” the letter said. “It is important that the public knows about additional parking spaces in the downtown corridor.”
The statement also says that all streateries “should be compliant with current city building codes, be up to date with city business licenses and any fees related to the downtown core.”
Finally, for those who no longer want to participate in the streateries program, the group proposes “a 30-day take-down period to ensure there is enough time to hire and plan for the job,” the statement said.
“Restaurants and merchants want to reiterate that we have come together to work in tandem on moving forward,” the statement said. “Edmonds is a special place and deserves cohesion and not division. We ask that council please consider our ideas and move forward in a productive way.”
Shubert Ho, co-owner of Feedme Hospitality and Restaurant Group, said that he and Jen Lawson, president of the Downtown Edmonds Merchants Association, worked together to write the statement “while gathering information from a group of merchants and restaurants with varied perspectives.”
The Edmonds City Council in December 2020 passed an ordinance that allowed the temporary streateries in on-street parking spaces, giving the public an outdoor dining option during COVID-19. That ordinance is set to sunset on Dec. 31, but development services staff is recommending that it be extended. (A letter from the Washington Hospitality Association to the council suggested the extension run through June 2022.) Edmonds Mayor Nelson has also come out in favor of extending the ordinance.
Here is the full text of the statement issued Monday:
Dear Mr. Mayor, Council Members, City Staff and Edmonds Residents,
The Downtown Edmonds Merchants Association and the Edmonds Restaurant Streatery Participants have come together to provide a joint statement of support for an extension of the Streateries program based on the followingconsiderations. Our two industries have always coexisted in a mutually beneficial way, bringing a vibrant sense ofcommunity and economic vitality to the area. Unprecedented times like these require innovative action to ensure that our local retailers and restaurants continue to thrive in a fair and equitable environment.
Recognizing the need for our neighboring restaurants to survive during the pandemic, the majority of the members of DEMA supported the installation of the Streateries, which was an important lifeline in maintaining our downtown corridor. Retailers struggled during the pandemic as well, and unlike the restaurants, were given no special accommodations to improve sales. Some were hit harder than others, being sandwiched between Streateries or losing sales due to fewer parking spaces. Instead of restaurants and shops closing, they’ve survived what hopefully has been the toughest part of the pandemic related shutdowns. DEMA recognizes thata downtown corridor like ours thrives when both restaurant AND retailers exist in harmony and cooperation.
The local Restaurant Streatery participants acknowledge that the City of Edmonds got creative and provided the industry with a means to serve customers outside during reduced capacity. It provided, and continues to provide,necessary opportunities for guests to dine in a safer open-air atmosphere, as well as allowing our local restaurant industry to continue to keep hundreds of staff employed. Local Restaurants thank DEMA for their early supportand continued partnership.
Our two groups would like to propose the following items as consideration for the final extension of the Streateryordinance:
-Restaurants with Streateries are more than willing to contribute funds towards a cause that benefits all. We propose a range of $500-$750 per month for the usage of two parking stalls. Funds collected from Streatery participants should be allocated directly to the leasing of replacement parking spaces at nearby private lots, andadditional considerations should include wayfinding signs and a communication plan with paid advertising. It is important that the public knows about additional parking spaces in the downtown corridor.
-Safety is paramount to the success of this program. The original intention for these Streateries was to provide a safe dining atmosphere for patrons, especially those who are unable to be vaccinated. All Streateries should be compliant with current city building codes, be up to date with City business licenses and any fees related to the downtown core.
-For those who do not wish to take part in the Streateries any longer, we propose a 30 day take down period toensure there is enough time to hire and plan for the job.
Restaurants and Merchants want to reiterate that we have come together to work in tandem on moving forward. Edmonds is a special place and deserves cohesion and not division. We ask that council please consider our ideas and move forward in a productive way.
Sincerely,
Edmonds Downtown Merchants and Streatery Restaurant Participants
Respectfully, our downtown streets and alleys are dedicated to the use of the public forever. I don’t think City Council can legally convert use of parts of our streets to what amounts to private use.
Maybe private use can be accomplished if portions of our downtown streets are vacated. I imagine it will be hard to argue that vacating portions of our downtown streets is in the public interest.
I don’t think parking stalls in public streets can essentially be rented out exclusively to one private party for an extended time. I think the public has the legal right to use those parking stalls.
Prior to the incorporation of Edmonds, George & Etta Brackett had acquired FEE SIMPLE OWNERSHIP in the entire area that was platted as the City of Edmonds on June 27, 1890. This plat is evidenced by the document with the Recording Number of 189007095001. That document states that George Brackett and Etta Brackett hereby declare the foregoing plat and hereby dedicate to the use of the public forever all the streets and alleys platted thereon.
There was clear intention by the Brackett’s to dedicate streets for the use of the public forever.
Also, highly flawed Ordinance 4209 is set to sunset December 31st. Until that changes, I would think plans for take down may already be in place. It would seem prudent to have those plans in place.
It is unfortunate that our City Council passed an Ordinance on December 15, 2020 that has divided many of us. I love our downtown and have supported our downtown businesses and restaurants for years. I hope members of DEMA who support streateries understand that some of their citizen customers feel different than they do specific to the streateries. I hope they will still welcome our business if we don’t want streateries to continue after December 31st.
Thank you all for your leadership collaborating to develop a solution that meets everyone’s needs. You’re setting an example that is desperately needed at this moment.