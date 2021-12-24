Items to donate after holidays? Meadowdale HS Key Club hosting Fill the Goodwill Truck fundraiser Jan. 15

Once the holiday gifts are unwrapped, you may be looking for a place to donate items you no longer need. Meadowdale High School’s Key Club asks you to save the date for its Fill the Goodwill Truck fundraiser — Saturday, Jan. 15.

The event will run from 2-5 p.m. in the school parking lot at 6002 168th St. S.W. The Key Club receives $600 for every filled truck and $300 for half a truck.

Accepted items include clothing, shoes, household items, books, toys, sports equipment and tools. Also accepted is e-waste: small electronics, computers, TVs, monitors and speakers — even if broken.

Goodwill does not allow furniture larger than an end table, mattresses or hazardous waste.