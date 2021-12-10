Letter to the editor: Give Will Chen a chance

Editor:

It seems Will Chen is “damned if he does; damned if he doesn’t.”

His recent vote caused some citizens to complain that “this is not what he was voted in for” and they are “disappointed in him.”

I imagine if he had voted otherwise, others would have complained he is a “follower and conformist.”

I voted for Will because he is a man of integrity, with sound judgment.

During the course of his term, will I agree with his every decision? Perhaps not. But I appreciate that he is an independent thinker who heeds his conscience.

Will campaigned on restoring civility to a council fraught with internecine squabbling. He attempted to do that in vouncil’s recent meeting.

He’s been in office less than a month. Let’s give him a chance.

Candace BelAir

Edmonds