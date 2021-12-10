Letter to the editor: Give Will Chen a chance

Editor:
It seems Will Chen is “damned if he does; damned if he doesn’t.”
His recent vote caused some citizens to complain that “this is not what he was voted in for” and they are “disappointed in him.”
I imagine if he had voted otherwise, others would have complained he is a “follower and conformist.”
I voted for Will because he is a man of integrity, with sound judgment.
During the course of his term, will I agree with his every decision? Perhaps not. But I appreciate that he is an independent thinker who heeds his conscience.
Will campaigned on restoring civility to a council fraught with internecine squabbling. He attempted to do that in vouncil’s recent meeting.
He’s been in office less than a month. Let’s give him a chance.
Candace BelAir
Edmonds
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.