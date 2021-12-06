Letter to the editor: Proposed county sales tax increase will make area even more unaffordable

Editor:

Snohomish County residents — You may not be aware of this news that the Snohomish County Council proposed last week to increase the sales tax for every citizen of the county starting next year to fund affordable housing. This vote is planned for Wednesday, Dec. 15 by the five members of the council without a vote of the citizens.

This permanent tax increase will impact every citizen of the county on any purchase except for groceries and gas. This snap vote just before Christmas in the midst of a pandemic leaves no time for public comment and impacts every economic group making the Edmonds area and the county even more expensive to live in.

While I agree that affordable housing and homelessness are important issues, they should not be funded by sales tax increases. There are over 20 organizations from private, federal, state, public and developers that have programs in place and are working on this problem already. You can make your voice heard to demand a public vote on this topic and not a rushed county council vote that will impact every citizen. Please send an email to contact.council@co.snohomish.wa.us and each council person will receive your input.

Tom Nicholson

Edmonds