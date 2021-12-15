Letter to the editor: Ranked choice voting a bad idea

Editor:
At last week’s council meeting I was surprised to hear two people requesting the city council support a resolution for Ranked Choice Voting. I was unaware of any resolution being proposed. When I heard them speaking about how wonderful it is, it frightened me and I decided right then to speak on it. I’m concerned that it is being pushed so heavily and people do nor understand it.
Ranked Choice Voting allows candidates with marginal support from voters to win elections. If four people were running for a position, voters would rank them in order of preference. If no single candidate wins a first-round majority of the votes, then the candidate with the lowest number of votes is eliminated and another round of vote tallying commences. If a voter’s first choice is eliminated, then the vote goes to the second choice and so on. Eventually one candidate receives a majority (over 50%) and wins the election. If a voter did not rank all of the candidates, as they only wanted one, their vote would be thrown out.
Former California Gov. Jerry Brown in 2016 vetoed a bill to expand ranked choice voting in his state, saying it was “overly complicated and confusing” and “deprives voters of genuinely informed choice.” One example was the mayor’s race in Oakland, California, in 2010 — the candidate that received the most first-place votes lost the election to “a candidate on the strength of nearly 25,000 second- and third-place votes” after nine rounds of redistribution of the votes.
A study published in 2015 that reviewed 600,000 votes cast using ranked choice voting in four local elections in Washington state and California found that “the winner in all four elections received less than a majority of the total votes cast.
“In Maine in 2018, the first-ever general election for federal office in our nation’s history was decided by ranked choice voting in the Second Congressional District in Maine. Jared Golden was declared the eventual winner—even though incumbent Bruce Poliquin received more votes than Golden in the first round. There were two additional candidates in the race, Tiffany Bond and William Hoar. However, the Maine Secretary of State, Matt Dunlop, ‘exhausted’ or threw out a total of 14,076 ballots of voters who had not ranked all of the candidates.”
This is just a small bit of information on Ranked Choice Voting. For Edmonds City Council to consider a resolution on Ranked Choice Voting without any knowledge or information about the complexity of it, makes no sense. I strongly urge citizens to weigh in on this issue to council. It’s too important not to.
Thank you.
Susan Hughes
Edmonds
I grew up in Maine and Ranked Choice was debated heavily. Maine Constitution says that ranked choice voting is not allowed so they only elect federal representatives using ranked-choice. Their next governor (for example) will not be chosen through Ranked Choice.
“Ranked Choice Voting allows candidates with marginal support from voters to win elections.”
I really like this part of this idea, but it doesn’t seem to have that effect. A traditional caucus has that effect (see Warren G. Harding, RNC 1920).
Here are the issues I’m hearing from my friends in Maine. The Democrats and Republicans are on the ballot each as one candidate. Other candidates will get on the ballot and shown as an equal choice [if they can get enough signatures to run]. The two major parties will appear on the ballot with smaller fringe parties (this is great right?). In practice what happens is the smaller fringe parties are actually cultivated by the major party as part of a coalition. A major party will help minor parties get on the ballot. Why? Voter participation is increased by catering to esoteric platforms that likely wont win, but the major party still creates the coalition hoping to be a second choice. The end result is a [say] Green Party candidate runs promising to ban campfires, and they get help (exposure, maybe money, canvasing for signatures, etc, etc) to be on the ballot by the DNC. New voters are attracted to a more relatable, yet esoteric platform. This increases voter participation, but ultimately enables the major party to get a vote while not directly promising anything to their voter (or even appealing to their voter). Ranked Choice Voting encourages the major parties to cultivate minor parties in bad faith. It’s a race to see which major party can create more minor candidates on their coalition.
Why not get a computer, using artificial intelligence [something that is party agnostic] to draw the districts and end gerrymandering?